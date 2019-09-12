Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Essex Financial Services Has Upped Stake; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined, 10-15 Associates Increased Its Holding by $620,730

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 178,776 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 167,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 6.10 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 53.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 10,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 31,467 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 20,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 11.53M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST IS SAID PREPARED FOR MID-JUNE FOX BID, CNBC’S FABER SAY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX, POST SPINOFF; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,008 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 260,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company invested in 0% or 1,812 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 0.23% or 6,014 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Mgmt Inc reported 6,036 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.01% or 960 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 718 shares. Webster Bank N A owns 100 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il reported 9,531 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & Company accumulated 21,569 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverpark Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 4,969 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ingalls Snyder owns 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 48,745 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability owns 292 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 46,363 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sunbelt Securities reported 8,500 shares. Granite Invest Prns Llc has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel owns 17,202 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Co reported 7,077 shares. Csat Advisory LP has 7,517 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests has 1.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 144,347 shares. Milestone Grp holds 6,328 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 54,741 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Westpac Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.96% stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 13,291 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Northstar Grp Inc reported 9,567 shares stake.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $338.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Divd (SDY) by 1,570 shares to 446 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,769 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).