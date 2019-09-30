Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Blume Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Price Declined; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Value Rose While Frigate Ventures LP Trimmed Position by $399,500

Frigate Ventures Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15,066 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 23,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.51 million shares traded or 63.44% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 9,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 199,144 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42 million, down from 208,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST BID IS SAID EXPECTED TO HAVE DEAL PROTECTIONS: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Closes US$15 Billion Global Real Estate Fund – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Series, Part IV: Brookfield Renewable Partners’ 5.75% Distribution Is Now Much More Sustainable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Series, Part 1: BAM Vs. Carlyle Vs. Blackstone Shootout – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Roku Stock: Next Stop, $60? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Comcast Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charter Communications Is Furiously Buying Back Its Shares, And Investors Should Follow Suit – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,907 shares to 97,169 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc has 76,431 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,970 shares. Putnam Fl Invest accumulated 560,832 shares or 1.91% of the stock. 7,983 are owned by Cypress Asset Inc Tx. Cambridge Communications, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,892 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 40.92 million shares. Moreover, Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,932 shares. Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Lc owns 6,302 shares. Moreover, Waratah Capital Advsr has 0.55% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.5% or 25,987 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 8,254 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.80 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. 62,455 are held by Meridian Inv Counsel.