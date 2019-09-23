Comcast Class A Com (CMCSA) Holder First Merchants Raised Its Holding by $367,542 as Share Price Declined; Kessler Investment Group Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Lowered by $315,196 as Share Price Rose

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A Com (CMCSA) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 8,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 106,632 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 million, up from 97,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 28.65 million shares traded or 72.05% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 11,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 170,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – DBR [Reg]: Pa. Law Firm Sues Bank of America Over Hacking-Related Wire Transfer; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Mid (IJJ) by 2,750 shares to 109,009 shares, valued at $17.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,289 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Sector Etf Spdr (XLP).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98 million and $95.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

