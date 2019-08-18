Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined While Affinity Investment Advisors Upped Holding by $344,487; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $5.04 Million as Stock Price Rose

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 485,418 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.03M, up from 464,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 145,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 136,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 30/03/2018 – Comcast Is a Bargain Even With Its Risks — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video)

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11,312 shares to 54,934 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 31,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 563,235 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa owns 87,461 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 6,844 shares. American Century Inc stated it has 4.81M shares. Signature Estate & Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 3,720 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 3,753 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 6,512 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cypress Grp Incorporated holds 0.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,709 shares. Kansas-based Cognios Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Strs Ohio stated it has 1.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Albion Fin Group Incorporated Ut reported 23,293 shares. Torch Wealth Management holds 1,125 shares. Old Bank & Trust In holds 6,220 shares. Argent Tru holds 23,353 shares. Provise Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 37,450 shares to 58,455 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 13,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,501 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

