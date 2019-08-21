Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Shareholder Rothschild Investment Raised Its Stake by $668,928; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Increased Its Manulife Financial (MFC) Holding

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 35,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 566,623 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, up from 531,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 1.18M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 78.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 17,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 38,947 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 21,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 15.76M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 07/03/2018 – Comcast and National Public Radio to Launch NPR One App on Xfinity X1; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Company has invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 1,752 were accumulated by Financial Advantage Inc. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.72% or 794,084 shares. Estabrook accumulated 7,996 shares or 0% of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Com has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fagan Associate holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,686 shares. Assetmark holds 0.01% or 15,677 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 13,319 shares. Pitcairn Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stack Fin Inc holds 1.84% or 383,348 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc invested in 1.41% or 58,240 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sky Investment Grp Inc Lc owns 41,132 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.12% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio.