Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Increased Position by $611,688; Illumina (ILMN) Holding Held by Element Capital Management Llc

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 142.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 3,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 6,461 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 2,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $305.2. About 711,551 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 14,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 76,431 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 61,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 7.93 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,862 shares to 21,207 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc Cl A by 7,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,777 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

