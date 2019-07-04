Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Share Value Rose While River Road Asset Management Raised by $494,676 Its Stake; Graham Capital Management LP Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted as Share Price Rose

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 12,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.38 million, up from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE THE FOUR COMPLAINANTS’ ALLEGATIONS THAT LAUER ENGAGED IN INAPPROPRIATE SEXUAL BEHAVIOR IN THE WORKPLACE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L also sold $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, February 5.

