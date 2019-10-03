Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Share Price Declined While Sound Shore Management Has Cut Position by $13.24 Million; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Holder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $6.36 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 315,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.00M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.21 million, down from 4.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 5.89 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 176,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 748,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13 million, up from 571,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 114,372 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 385,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 163,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,100 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.45 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 111,811 shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $168.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 200,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation.