Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Market Value Declined While Citizens & Northern Has Lifted Position by $624,036; As Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Shares Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.40 Million Its Holding

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 14,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 45,533 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 30,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX, POST SPINOFF; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 38,686 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 18,582 shares to 19,965 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,395 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Management Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 46,759 shares. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 5.78% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 72,600 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 465 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 296,568 shares. Leavell Mngmt invested in 103,105 shares or 0.46% of the stock. First Long Island Investors Lc has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Greystone Managed Investments Inc accumulated 284,739 shares. 17,900 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability. Advisory Rech Inc holds 0.3% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 361,353 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 2,495 shares. Marvin And Palmer Associate holds 98,673 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Legacy Private holds 0.05% or 9,603 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp reported 1.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) owns 77,599 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Notis holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 19,000 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) by 92,698 shares to 373,064 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 114,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,957 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance National Muni Inc (AFB).