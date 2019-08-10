Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Upped Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Decreased Position by $465,920

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 145,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 136,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 09/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes GBP22 Bln Offer for Sky, Trumping Fox Bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 105,417 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 111,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY

