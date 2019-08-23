Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $344,487; Workday (WDAY) Valuation Declined While Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 145,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 136,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 9.96 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 4,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 58,238 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, down from 62,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $193.37. About 1.22 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.