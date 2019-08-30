Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Boosted Holding; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Par Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $261.86. About 655,651 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 145,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 136,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 7.56 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS SKY HOLDERS TO GET ANY FINAL DIV UP TO 21.8P; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 09/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21B for 13.53 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 103,600 shares to 8.78 million shares, valued at $143.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Company reported 126.96M shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rothschild Invest Corp Il has 0.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 38,947 shares. Zweig accumulated 244,710 shares. 123.00 million were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Bankshares Of The West reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Loeb Ptnrs Corporation holds 96 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 105,860 were reported by Boston Rech & Management Inc. Addenda Incorporated stated it has 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Atwood And Palmer invested in 0.04% or 6,229 shares. 16,036 were reported by Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 10,998 shares. Sigma Counselors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0.04% or 24,100 shares.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 82,404 shares to 141,584 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 113,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,242 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MTUM, PG, CSCO, CMCSA – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Theme Parks Cash In on the Last Days of Summer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.