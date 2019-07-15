Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose; Vf (VFC) Holder Argent Trust Company Trimmed Holding by $351,310

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 4,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,190 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 1.53M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (CMCSA) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 487,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.99 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.40M, down from 8.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 18.08M shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 250 shares in its portfolio. 3,671 are owned by Bessemer. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 32 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.1% or 27,176 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors owns 178,166 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Biondo Invest Ltd Company holds 2.16% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 99,210 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Company has 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rockland Tru holds 0.05% or 4,997 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Company holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank holds 27,874 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Martin Currie Limited holds 0.61% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 99,757 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.66% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sei Investments has 101,221 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,905 shares to 242,529 shares, valued at $13.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IEFA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14 million. Another trade for 8,894 shares valued at $759,462 was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. The insider Murdock Daniel C. sold 845 shares worth $30,036.