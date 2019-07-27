Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; Cookson Peirce & Co Increases Position in Advanced Auto Parts (AAP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 18,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,221 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, down from 298,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 10,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,921 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 39,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Advanced Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.62. About 881,135 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Comcast Stock Sails to Record High After Latest Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Comcast Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Divd (DES) by 14,925 shares to 700,687 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 8,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Invest Management reported 48,410 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Trust Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 120,769 shares. Products Prtn Lc stated it has 0.53% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Company holds 14,195 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.03% or 42,657 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap has 1.56% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru Communication stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The California-based Mechanics Financial Bank Department has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.23% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 14,241 shares. Nomura Hldg accumulated 68,611 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 53,105 are owned by Westover Cap Limited Liability Co. Curbstone Mngmt, New Hampshire-based fund reported 31,756 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust stated it has 69,750 shares. Blackrock owns 0.57% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 316.53 million shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11,033 shares to 14,162 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,501 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).