Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Shareholder Grimes & Company Decreased Its Holding by $1.62 Million; Range Resources (RRC) Holding Upped by Rockshelter Capital Management Llc

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 116,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 419,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 302,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 8.95 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 38,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 239,215 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, down from 277,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 13.70M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 30/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $32.5M VS $33M; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer for some of Fox’s assets – including $2.5 billion in break-up fees if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 23/05/2018 – Hohn urged Fox’s Rupert Murdoch in a letter “to immediately engage” with Comcast; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4,107 shares to 20,762 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corporation by 6,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.33 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $291.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 43,281 shares to 174,062 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,427 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. The insider DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 was bought by GRAY STEVEN D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.