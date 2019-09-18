Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Shareholder Grimes & Company Cut Position by $1.62 Million; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Valuation Rose, Horizon Investment Services Lowered by $538,080 Its Holding

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 38,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 239,215 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11M, down from 277,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 10.09M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 18/05/2018 – necn: #BREAKING: Sources tell NBC News at least 9 dead in Texas HS shooting; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 23/05/2018 – Hohn urged Fox’s Rupert Murdoch in a letter “to immediately engage” with Comcast; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 1,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 6,881 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 8,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $267.38. About 510,344 shares traded or 9.21% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.35 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corporation by 6,310 shares to 52,396 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Hawaii invested in 15,862 shares. City Hldgs has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). King Luther Capital Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 112,995 shares. North Amer Mngmt reported 19,455 shares. California-based Tiemann Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.29% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brave Warrior Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 270,479 are owned by Matrix Asset. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.73% stake. 490,000 are held by Bp Plc. Monetary Mgmt Group holds 0.99% or 60,866 shares. Usca Ria Lc, Texas-based fund reported 57,241 shares. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Martin And Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 41,163 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Comcast Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charter Communications Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dish’s Ergen upbeat ahead of streaming ‘bloodbath’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “When Comcast Stock Hits $45 Youâ€™ll Wish Youâ€™d Bought It Sooner – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holding Ag owns 6,768 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 2,842 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 9,744 shares. Wisconsin-based Dana Investment Advsr has invested 0.55% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 730 are owned by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 129,221 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.06% or 12,406 shares. Natl Asset invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Assocs reported 14,027 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 10,595 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 3,180 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45 million for 17.41 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “APU, WCG, and LABL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WellCare to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare Sponsors Support School Meal Kick-Off Event to Address Food Insecurity in Wake County – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.