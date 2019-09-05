Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Shareholder Capital International Trimmed Holding by $743,800 as Stock Value Declined; Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Salem Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $4.43 Million

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 74.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 18,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 6,225 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 24,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 19.19 million shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 7.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.27 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 25,500 shares to 116,220 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 24,100 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Peddock Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 800 shares. Auxier Asset has 104,306 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.91% or 53,679 shares. Motco accumulated 149,761 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 62,339 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 517,897 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Rmb Mgmt holds 65,010 shares. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 47,490 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Lp reported 37,234 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group invested in 0.01% or 536 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 937,528 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 114,457 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.75 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.