Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holding Has Boosted by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc; Matthew 25 Management Holding in Range Resources (RRC) Lifted by $660,000

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 8,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 32,550 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 24,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 19.45 million shares traded or 17.17% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST BID IS SAID EXPECTED TO HAVE DEAL PROTECTIONS: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Range Resources Corporation (RRC) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 985,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, up from 875,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Range Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 14.68M shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $274.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 45,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) 1.8% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Citi Transfers Coverage on Range Resources (RRC) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Provides Mariner East Operational Update NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. The insider DORMAN MARGARET K bought 20,500 shares worth $69,700. $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11 million and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,304 shares to 34,062 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,393 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

