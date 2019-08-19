Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Southeastern Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $19.02 Million; As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Fagan Associates Upped Stake

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (CMCSA) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 487,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 7.99M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.40 million, down from 8.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 9.51M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, A 364 DAY BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Comcast formally notifies Brussels of intention to bid for Sky; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 7,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,269 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 40,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 19.10 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc accumulated 290,851 shares. 10,819 were accumulated by Ledyard National Bank. Commerce Bank has 0.28% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stack Financial Mngmt has 1.84% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 383,348 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc invested in 0.07% or 6,408 shares. Fagan Assocs stated it has 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Acropolis Management Lc has 0.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 18,370 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has 46,100 shares. Strategic Ltd Co reported 5,730 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moody Bancshares Division invested in 0.38% or 348,703 shares. 6,958 were reported by Athena Cap Limited Liability. Moreover, Los Angeles Management And Equity Research has 0.29% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.32M shares. Parsec Mgmt has 280,221 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. First Merchants accumulated 97,881 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

