Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.38 Million as Stock Value Declined; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Trimmed Its Holding in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $10.88 Million as Stock Value Declined

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 56,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 99,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 155,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 13.15M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.12 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 675,378 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,870 shares to 131,913 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.64 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S.A by 400,000 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $298.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.18 million for 23.89 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.