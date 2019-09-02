Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Markston International Upped Stake; Evergreen Capital Management Raised Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $1.94 Million

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 339.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 34,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 44,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 10,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman seeks funding for buyout; 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S SENSETIME SAYS QUALCOMM VENTURES ALSO AMONG STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 16/03/2018 – Son of Qualcomm Co-Founder Was Stripped of Executive Chairman Title Amid Broadcom Fight; 25/04/2018 – CORRECTED: Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention to help China telecom company ZTE; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 14,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 501,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, up from 486,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 440,000 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 17,500 shares. 52,451 are owned by Cetera Limited Liability Corporation. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 290,851 shares. Amer Management invested in 0.02% or 1,346 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jaffetilchin Prns Limited reported 0.3% stake. Amp Invsts invested 0.52% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Princeton Port Strategies Group Incorporated Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 280,103 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank & Trust owns 103,534 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. 1St Source Retail Bank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs invested in 3,563 shares. Nwi Management Lp invested 0.74% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Credit Suisse Ag reported 6.47M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,883 shares to 69,700 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,884 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 15,625 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc has 0.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). National Bank Of The West holds 27,128 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Barton Investment Mgmt has invested 0.91% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 2.84M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Roosevelt Inv Gp Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 15,795 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 79,766 shares or 3.29% of the stock. 925,842 are owned by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Atwood Palmer reported 4,750 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 315,066 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks has 574,325 shares. American Assets Invest Management Llc, California-based fund reported 24,500 shares. Oppenheimer And Company reported 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Greylin Inv Mangement Inc accumulated 368,211 shares.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,935 shares to 53,181 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 88,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,019 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA).