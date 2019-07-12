Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Greenleaf Trust Has Upped Position; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Rose, Iconiq Capital Trimmed Position by $15.89 Million

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 13,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,111 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 75,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 1.49M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24 million, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $168.63. About 4.93 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru has 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Invest Advsr Ltd Com, New Hampshire-based fund reported 63,374 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc reported 37,231 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,750 shares. 27.21 million were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Company owns 20,471 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 15,966 are owned by Montgomery Inv Mgmt. Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.06% or 5,182 shares. Godshalk Welsh Inc reported 17,500 shares. Clark Management Group has invested 1.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.9% or 9.36 million shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Management reported 106,744 shares. Associated Banc owns 698,753 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc reported 7,851 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 13,406 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 100,722 shares to 4,844 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnooc Ltd Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 1,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,524 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. 275,746 Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares with value of $10.21M were sold by COHEN DAVID L.