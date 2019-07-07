Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Capital International Lowered Its Position by $743,800; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Share Price Rose, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Raised by $461,700 Its Stake

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by 100.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 3,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 1.08M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WILSON THERAPEUTICS IN RELATION TO THE PUBLIC OFFER FROM ALEXION; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 74.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 18,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,225 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 24,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities Sctr Spdr Etf (XLU) by 8,175 shares to 1,065 shares, valued at $62,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

