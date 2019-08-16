Comcast A(Cmcsa (CMCSA) Share Price Declined While Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lifted Its Holding; Air Lease (AL) Holder Selz Capital Has Trimmed Position by $1.36 Million

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Comcast A(Cmcsa (CMCSA) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 10,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 503,221 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 492,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Comcast A(Cmcsa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/04/2018 – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Received $32.5M in Compensation in 2017; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CHARTER TO INITIALLY FUND JV TO REFLECT CERTAIN COSTS CO HAS ALREADY MADE & THEREAFTER, PARTNERS WILL EQUALLY FUND OPS OF PARTNERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.04M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 728,116 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 285,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Limited Com owns 138,843 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Morgan Stanley accumulated 98,914 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 48,046 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 892,013 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 0.03% or 586,030 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 113,071 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Secor Advsr Limited Partnership reported 24,547 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp accumulated 28,500 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt accumulated 48,546 shares or 0.32% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 72,299 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 826,807 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Counselors has 12,367 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Carroll Associate has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Advisory Alpha Limited Co holds 0% or 5,924 shares. 45,175 are held by Community Bank & Trust Na. Moreover, Carnegie Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.53% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 191,411 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brandywine Inv Limited Liability stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 1.07% or 3.24 million shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 7,956 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.78% or 3.56 million shares in its portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 12,485 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group reported 4.94 million shares stake. Fayez Sarofim And owns 7.64M shares. Strategic Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

