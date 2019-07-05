Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Valuation Declined While Spitfire Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $2.06 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $1.78 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 27,486 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – BACKLOG EXPANDED TO $177.4 MLN AT QUARTER END, UP 16% OVER BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares to 36,019 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Trust by 2,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ).

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,000 shares to 272,765 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

