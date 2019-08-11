Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined; Kopp Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 99,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 75,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 682,711 shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 95,318 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – BACKLOG EXPANDED TO $177.4 MLN AT QUARTER END, UP 16% OVER BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 39,823 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0% or 35,836 shares. Ls Investment holds 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 5,976 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 67,220 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 18,045 shares. Cap Mgmt Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 171,870 shares. Sei Invests Co reported 206,433 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% or 770,108 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Com reported 18,431 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 554 shares stake. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.06% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware holds 1,102 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Lc owns 1.00M shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Champlain Inv Lc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 1.56 million shares.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,000 shares to 272,765 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability owns 26,615 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 17,288 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 54,452 shares. First Interstate Bancorp owns 456 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 156,987 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 11,224 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has 24,462 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 1.81 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 54,950 shares. Art Advsrs Lc reported 10,183 shares stake. Brant Point Investment owns 0.32% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 73,987 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 116,555 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 19,639 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 38,311 shares.

