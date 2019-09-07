Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Holder Spitfire Capital Decreased Holding by $2.06 Million; Spinnaker Trust Has Upped Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $634,662

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 98,199 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 16,626 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 13,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.76 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $17.72 million for 11.51 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voya Invest Management Limited Com has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 20,639 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 20,120 shares. Vanguard accumulated 1.07 million shares or 0% of the stock. 62,221 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 2,526 shares. D E Shaw & holds 64,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 218,150 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital has invested 0.21% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Skylands Ltd Liability Co reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Renaissance Technology Ltd owns 150,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 229,826 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss reported 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Tower Ltd Company (Trc) holds 145 shares. 55,114 were reported by Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 103,634 shares.

