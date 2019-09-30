Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Holder Spitfire Capital Cut Its Stake by $635,500; Addenda Capital Has Boosted Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Market Valuation Rose

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 117,389 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, down from 132,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 69,396 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 103.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 14,789 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 7,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 733,204 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold CMCO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 0.44% more from 22.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 1.56 million shares. The Washington-based Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Eagle Boston Invest Management reported 35,745 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 18,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 12,000 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP has invested 0.72% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Rutabaga Mngmt Lc Ma reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Neumeier Poma Counsel Limited Company reported 524,228 shares. Oberweis Asset Management holds 78,098 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Van Den Berg I Inc invested in 0.32% or 51,531 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 18,381 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 20,000 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.01% or 11,010 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Company invested in 30,405 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $17.72M for 12.06 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,158 were reported by Hendley Com. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,537 shares. Richard C Young And Limited holds 0.06% or 1,342 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm holds 8,150 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Company has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hyman Charles D invested in 2,454 shares. Communication Of Vermont reported 58,663 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amg National National Bank stated it has 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stephens Ar has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,758 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Com invested in 9,804 shares. Dana Advsr Incorporated owns 41,501 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 7,320 shares to 228,362 shares, valued at $21.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 12,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,632 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).