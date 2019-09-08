Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Decreased Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Schmidt P J Investment Management Cut Its Position

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 7,604 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 16,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 98,199 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams holds 64,867 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 82,938 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,553 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Chilton Investment Co Ltd Liability reported 12,808 shares stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 3.22M shares stake. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com holds 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,889 shares. Architects has 3,839 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 1.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Montecito Comml Bank Tru has invested 1.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Montrusco Bolton Invs holds 1.33% or 147,405 shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Management reported 13,640 shares. Stearns Fincl Serv Grp holds 1.07% or 40,437 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Interest invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $16.58M for 11.51 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.