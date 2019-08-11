Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Farm & Construction Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.46% of Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.22% of all Farm & Construction Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Columbus McKinnon Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.73% of all Farm & Construction Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Columbus McKinnon Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbus McKinnon Corporation 0.00% 10.10% 3.90% Industry Average 2.50% 16.29% 5.28%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Columbus McKinnon Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Columbus McKinnon Corporation N/A 38 21.39 Industry Average 296.36M 11.88B 37.96

Columbus McKinnon Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Columbus McKinnon Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Columbus McKinnon Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbus McKinnon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.00 2.50 2.51

As a group, Farm & Construction Machinery companies have a potential upside of 33.31%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Columbus McKinnon Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbus McKinnon Corporation -10.42% -10.33% -0.49% 8.53% -2.9% 27.54% Industry Average 0.97% 4.58% 8.12% 10.90% 14.35% 17.57%

For the past year Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Columbus McKinnon Corporation are 1.7 and 1. Competitively, Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s rivals have 3.68 and 2.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Columbus McKinnon Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s rivals are 30.08% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Columbus McKinnon Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s rivals beat Columbus McKinnon Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists. The company also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; eye, shank, and ramshorn lifting hooks; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices. In addition, it offers overhead steel jib and gantry cranes, and overhead aluminum light rail workstations under the CES, Abell-Howe, and Washington Equipment brands; industrial components, including mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; and power and motion control systems, which comprise AC and DC drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance, and power delivery subsystems, as well as AC and DC digital motion control systems for underground coal mining equipment. Further, the company provides DC high-performance elevator drives, AC drives, and regenerative controls; and tire shredders. The company sells its products through its sales force and independent sales representatives under the CM, Coffing, Chester, Duff-Norton, Electromotive Systems, Enrange, IMPULSE, M-FORCE, Mondel, OmniPulse, Pfaff, Quattro, Shaw-Box, Telemotive, Unified, STB, Yale, and STAHL brands. Columbus McKinnon Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Getzville, New York.