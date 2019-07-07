Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Contrasting side by side

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) compete with each other in the Farm & Construction Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbus McKinnon Corporation 36 1.11 N/A 1.28 27.67 Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 2 0.50 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Columbus McKinnon Corporation and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbus McKinnon Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.8% Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -15.8%

Volatility & Risk

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s 0.84 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Columbus McKinnon Corporation are 1.8 and 1. Competitively, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. has 2.1 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Columbus McKinnon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Columbus McKinnon Corporation and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbus McKinnon Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Columbus McKinnon Corporation and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 4.4% respectively. About 2% of Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbus McKinnon Corporation -3.97% -11.23% -4.18% -4.31% -3.23% 17.22% Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 3.22% 7.21% 14.37% 8.25% -14.4% 11.49%

For the past year Columbus McKinnon Corporation was more bullish than Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Columbus McKinnon Corporation beats Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists. The company also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; eye, shank, and ramshorn lifting hooks; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices. In addition, it offers overhead steel jib and gantry cranes, and overhead aluminum light rail workstations under the CES, Abell-Howe, and Washington Equipment brands; industrial components, including mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; and power and motion control systems, which comprise AC and DC drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance, and power delivery subsystems, as well as AC and DC digital motion control systems for underground coal mining equipment. Further, the company provides DC high-performance elevator drives, AC drives, and regenerative controls; and tire shredders. The company sells its products through its sales force and independent sales representatives under the CM, Coffing, Chester, Duff-Norton, Electromotive Systems, Enrange, IMPULSE, M-FORCE, Mondel, OmniPulse, Pfaff, Quattro, Shaw-Box, Telemotive, Unified, STB, Yale, and STAHL brands. Columbus McKinnon Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Getzville, New York.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; snow and silage blowers; and after-market service parts under the ArtÂ’s-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by ArtÂ’s-Way brands. The Modular Buildings segment produces and sells swine buildings and complex containment research laboratories, as well as research facilities for academic research institutions, government research and diagnostic centers, public health institutions, and private research and pharmaceutical companies. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, and polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools. The company markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, direct sales, and original equipment manufacturer sales channels worldwide. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Armstrong, Iowa.