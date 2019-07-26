Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to pay $0.06 on Aug 19, 2019; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lowered By $2.20 Million Its Sanofi (SNY) Holding

Columbus McKinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) is expected to pay $0.06 on Aug 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:CMCO) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Columbus McKinnon Corp’s current price of $41.52 translates into 0.14% yield. Columbus McKinnon Corp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 181,072 shares traded or 71.29% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – BACKLOG EXPANDED TO $177.4 MLN AT QUARTER END, UP 16% OVER BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Sanofi (SNY) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as Sanofi (SNY)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 400,000 shares with $17.71M value, down from 450,000 last quarter. Sanofi now has $104.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 1.78 million shares traded or 12.49% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Net Pft EUR1.02B; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – HAS EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE OF EXECUTING CORPORATE CARVE-OUTS AND WILL WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH SANOFI TO FORM A NEW INDEPENDENT OPERATION; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi to Roseanne: Racism Not Among Ambien’s Many Side Effects; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 15/03/2018 – French healthcare group Sanofi sells 8 bln euros of bonds; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi: Advent Would Acquire Zentiva for EUR1.9B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Columbus McKinnon Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 26,615 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pacific Ridge Prtn Ltd holds 121,113 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 101,547 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 20,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 303,850 are owned by Skyline Asset Lp. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Com reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 17,288 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 1.81M shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 30,405 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I reported 51,531 shares. 451,094 were reported by Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 156,850 shares in its portfolio. Interest Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 14,240 shares.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, makes, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $973.17 million. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists. It has a 23.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; eye, shank, and ramshorn lifting hooks; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices.

More notable recent Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 6.76% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.74 per share. SNY’s profit will be $1.72B for 15.23 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) stake by 282,348 shares to 600,000 valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 1.62 million shares and now owns 3.24M shares. Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Call) was raised too.

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline & Regulatory Updates by MRK, GSK, SNY – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investor Ideas Potcasts, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move July 23rd (TSXV: WMD) (OTC: SING) (CSE: MYM) (CSE: BILZ) (TSXV: FAF) (NASDAQ: OPNT) (NYSE: SNY) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sanofi (SNY) announces Libtayo approved for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in European Union – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investor ideas stock news, podcasts and videos for investing in blockchain , cannabis, crypto, technology, AI and IoT, mining, sports, biotech, water, renewable energy, beverage, entertainment – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.