Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to pay $0.06 on Aug 19, 2019; Autodesk (ADSK) Sentiment Is 1.23

Columbus McKinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) is expected to pay $0.06 on Aug 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:CMCO) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Columbus McKinnon Corp’s current price of $40.03 translates into 0.15% yield. Columbus McKinnon Corp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 98,353 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO); 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 266 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 217 reduced and sold stock positions in Autodesk Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 198.61 million shares, down from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Autodesk Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 21 to 19 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 181 Increased: 181 New Position: 85.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 123.31 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 11.94% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. for 295,905 shares. Hmi Capital Llc owns 564,220 shares or 10.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Darsana Capital Partners Lp has 9.77% invested in the company for 1.68 million shares. The Florida-based Glaxis Capital Management Llc has invested 6.08% in the stock. Domini Impact Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2,416 shares.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.75 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Columbus McKinnon Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skyline Asset Management L P accumulated 303,850 shares. 229,826 are held by Principal Gru. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.22% or 156,850 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 203,469 shares. 1.52 million are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.14% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 7,604 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 7,205 are owned by Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech Inc. Aqr Management Ltd holds 0% or 55,114 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 169,693 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 158,361 shares. Art Advisors Lc holds 10,183 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 447,133 shares.