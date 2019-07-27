Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Upped Its Holding by $2.14 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder River Road Asset Management Decreased Holding as Stock Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 43,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.49 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 62,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 305,841 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, up from 242,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 202,196 shares traded or 85.05% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 55,273 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $37.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,711 shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Services Corporatio (NYSE:INT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

