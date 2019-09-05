Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Reaches $34.45 After 9.00% Up Move; AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1113.20’s average target is -2.00% below currents $1135.88 stock price. AutoZone had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AZO in report on Friday, March 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. See AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) latest ratings:

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $27.86 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 20.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $17.72 million for 11.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, makes, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $813.76 million. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists. It has a 15.3 P/E ratio. The firm also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; eye, shank, and ramshorn lifting hooks; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices.

Among 2 analysts covering Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbus McKinnon has $5500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 37.88% above currents $34.45 stock price. Columbus McKinnon had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Tuesday, August 27.