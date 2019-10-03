Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) EPS Estimated At $0.75; GLENCORE XSTRATA PLC ST. HELIER ORDINARY (GLCNF) Sellers Increased By 7.8% Their Shorts

GLENCORE XSTRATA PLC ST. HELIER ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) had an increase of 7.8% in short interest. GLCNF’s SI was 10.36M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.8% from 9.61 million shares previously. With 34,200 avg volume, 303 days are for GLENCORE XSTRATA PLC ST. HELIER ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s short sellers to cover GLCNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 57,852 shares traded or 104.21% up from the average. Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. CMCO’s profit would be $17.72 million giving it 11.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s analysts see -7.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 3,475 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 16/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, makes, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $810.21 million. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists. It has a 15.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; eye, shank, and ramshorn lifting hooks; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold Columbus McKinnon Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 0.44% more from 22.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 56,621 shares. 14,474 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Company The. Boston Advsr Limited Co reported 30,405 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 16,464 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Com holds 0% or 6,835 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile invested in 0.01% or 2,938 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp holds 0.33% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 56,621 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 20,000 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 54,660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Quantbot Technology Lp, New York-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 11,370 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).

More notable recent Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donâ€™t Buy Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Manufacturer to add R&D center, 25 jobs in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbus McKinnon has $5500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 38.48% above currents $34.3 stock price. Columbus McKinnon had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5500 target in Tuesday, August 27 report.