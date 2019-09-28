Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Analysts See $0.75 EPS; Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lowered Nice LTD (NICE) Position

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Nice Ltd (NICE) stake by 94.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 30,000 shares as Nice Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 12.58%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 1,771 shares with $243,000 value, down from 31,771 last quarter. Nice Ltd now has $9.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $142.04. About 178,387 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. CMCO’s profit would be $17.72 million giving it 12.06 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s analysts see -7.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 69,396 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO); 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan

Among 8 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NICE has $18700 highest and $125 lowest target. $150.88’s average target is 6.22% above currents $142.04 stock price. NICE had 14 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $16400 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Citigroup. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 70,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $20.01M in 2019Q2. It also upped Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) stake by 350,000 shares and now owns 1.78M shares. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TEVA) was raised too.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $70.01M for 32.28 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbus McKinnon has $5500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 31.25% above currents $36.19 stock price. Columbus McKinnon had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold Columbus McKinnon Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 0.44% more from 22.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 45,800 are held by Lsv Asset Management. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability reported 444,438 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 3,051 shares. 79,327 were reported by Rutabaga Cap Management Ltd Liability Ma. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust Co has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Brinker Cap has 19,519 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 18,193 shares. Advisory reported 5,393 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Mngmt L L P Nc has 11,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 1.55M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Den Berg Mgmt I Incorporated stated it has 51,531 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.02% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Great West Life Assurance Com Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2,540 shares. 233,331 were accumulated by Principal Grp. D E Shaw & stated it has 72,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, makes, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $854.86 million. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio. The firm also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; eye, shank, and ramshorn lifting hooks; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices.

