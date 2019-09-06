Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Upped Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Declined; Gibraltar Capital Management Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $1.71 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 113,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 332,340 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64M, up from 218,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $176.65. About 7.97 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 63,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 150,921 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 214,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 49.67 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA seeking some margin loan sales after Steinhoff loss – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 72,000 shares to 805,602 shares, valued at $55.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,073 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19B for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.