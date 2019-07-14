Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $20.63 Million; As Kemet (KEM) Market Valuation Declined, Apis Capital Advisors Upped Stake by $2.08 Million

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 599,625 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 113,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 332,340 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64M, up from 218,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 18.10 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 50,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE).

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KEMET Announces Additional Customer-Financed Capacity Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KEMET Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kemet Corp (KEM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET Corp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $542,410 activity. $458,680 worth of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) was sold by Meeks Charles C. JR on Monday, February 4. $60,016 worth of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) was sold by Assaf Ronald James. THOMPSON GREGORY C bought $199,515 worth of stock or 11,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 300,280 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.12% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 113,848 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 19,924 shares. Affinity Inv Ltd Company reported 21,186 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Delphi Inc Ma has invested 0.68% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Company invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 4,697 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 665,501 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 57,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 2.33 million shares. Rafferty Asset Llc holds 28,475 shares. Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 43,194 shares.