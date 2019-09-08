Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) by $3.81 Million; Wade G W & Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut by $5.53 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 92,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 152,628 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 245,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 95,432 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q EPU 67C; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Net $335M; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EPS 67c; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DECLARES BOOST IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTIONS; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 29,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 181,230 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.43 million, down from 210,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CQP’s profit will be $273.36M for 18.97 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 137,000 shares to 143,500 shares, valued at $15.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cheniere Energy Partners: Is It Worth The Money To Invest In This Energy Stock? – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere Partners Announces Substantial Completion of Train 5 at the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” published on March 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cheniere Energy to acquire remainder of MLP holding company – Houston Business Journal” on June 19, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. Stock May Be Your Best Bet for Natural Gas – Investorplace.com” published on February 23, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere completes acquisition of MLP holding co., inks Vitol deal – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 8,008 shares to 113,931 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,322 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

