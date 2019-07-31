Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed as Shares Rose; As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Declined, Holder Westpac Banking Boosted Holding

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 11,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,001 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57 billion, up from 91,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.80B market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $186.58. About 6.45M shares traded or 133.06% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 83,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 253,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.89M, down from 337,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 32.36M shares traded or 35.79% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Sony Stock Be in 1 Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Dow Drives Above 27,000, This Stock Is Leading It Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10,626 shares to 189,246 shares, valued at $44.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 119,429 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafleur And Godfrey Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 64,876 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt reported 5,943 shares. Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Opus Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bonness Inc has invested 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Logan Mngmt reported 261,869 shares. Barclays Plc has 11.97M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or stated it has 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 21,161 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 124,987 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.33% or 84,860 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 518,435 shares. Mengis reported 65,801 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hookipa Leaps, Illumina Dims On Q2 Warning, Novartis-Amgen Halt Alzheimer’s Study – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen Q2 top line down 3%; earnings down 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/03/2019: UMRX, MOR, GSK, RDHL, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trump’s Order on Kidney Care Lifts These Dialysis Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: NTEC, DVA, PHG, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 39,827 shares to 12,678 shares, valued at $3.42 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 49,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,273 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).