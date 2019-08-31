Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised as Market Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Greenwood Gearhart Cut Holding by $2.38 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2107.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 143,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 18/05/2018 – BA: BREAKING: According to Cuban TV news, the Boeing 737, leased by Cubana, crashed between the Boyeros Air terminal and the town of Santiago de las Vegas – ! $BA; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 110,920 shares to 327,364 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,049 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney D23 preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,205 were reported by Pictet National Bank. Chilton Inv Co Lc has 635,828 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust & invested in 32,397 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Ltd accumulated 14,586 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fagan Assoc Inc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,667 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited accumulated 338,910 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt stated it has 19,067 shares. First Commonwealth Pa reported 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.89% or 902,716 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap, -based fund reported 62,352 shares. Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 45,001 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 13,542 shares. Bbr Prtn reported 18,638 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Follow Through: Trade Optimism Keeps Wall Street’s Spirits High – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.