Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Raised Mastercard (MA) Stake; ECHELON FINL HLDGS COMMON SHARES (EGFHF) Shorts Raised By 600%

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stake by 5.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp acquired 10,626 shares as Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 189,246 shares with $44.56 million value, up from 178,620 last quarter. Mastercard Incorporated now has $283.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $270.01. About 5.45M shares traded or 63.21% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

ECHELON FINL HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:EGFHF) had an increase of 600% in short interest. EGFHF’s SI was 700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 600% from 100 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 1 days are for ECHELON FINL HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:EGFHF)’s short sellers to cover EGFHF’s short positions. It closed at $4.74 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles owns 12,887 shares for 4.73% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swedbank has 1.68% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.50 million shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 47,051 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Raub Brock Capital LP has 4.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 92,543 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,604 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has 895 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management stated it has 4.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mgmt Associate Ny invested in 4,000 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Carroll Finance Assocs owns 406 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1,726 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Llc accumulated 20,292 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 0.18% or 17,409 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 421 shares. The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 4.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 20,880 shares to 115,869 valued at $30.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 145,886 shares and now owns 378,049 shares. Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $281.71’s average target is 4.33% above currents $270.01 stock price. Mastercard had 24 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. Nomura maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $27400 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating.