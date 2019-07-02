Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Raised Its Position in Visa (V) by $2.50 Million as Stock Value Rose; Mountain Lake Investment Management Increased Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $1.12 Million as Valuation Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 2.61M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 16,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,544 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.13 million, up from 266,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.16. About 3.59M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 279,386 were reported by Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc. Wetherby Asset invested in 12,905 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 31,500 were accumulated by Vertex One Asset Mngmt. Hartford Invest Management owns 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 41,808 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 46,515 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Llc invested in 0.95% or 1.59 million shares. The Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or has invested 0.51% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 27,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated holds 499,430 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 48,711 shares in its portfolio. The Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Aviva Plc holds 0.03% or 144,781 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 249,333 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 26,844 shares.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $26.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Stock Market News For Nov 6, 2018 – Zacks.com” on November 06, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These 6 stocks in the S&P 500 are down at least 50% â€” and analysts say buy – MarketWatch” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Inks Deal to Sell 20K BOP to Transocean – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Visa and Western Union to Bring Speed, Simplicity and Transparency to Global Payments – Financial Post” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa (V) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard And Visa: A Side-By-Side Comparison – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: The Bearish Case At The All-Time High – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Long Will Visa’s Slump Last? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 110,920 shares to 327,364 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,073 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Llc reported 8,144 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advisors Ltd holds 79,982 shares. Burns J W Ny stated it has 145,864 shares. First Financial In invested in 0.21% or 1,802 shares. Cypress has invested 3.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thornburg Investment Mngmt reported 548,682 shares stake. Harbour Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 2,139 shares. 7,118 are held by Ubs Oconnor Lc. Fred Alger holds 6.32 million shares or 3.93% of its portfolio. Donaldson Mngmt Lc reported 38,629 shares. 240,000 were accumulated by Graham Cap Mgmt L P. Beese Fulmer Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,936 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 331,490 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Cwm holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 46,938 shares. Research & Mngmt Co owns 210 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.