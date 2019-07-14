Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Position In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Was Lifted; Crow Point Partners Upped Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.89 Million as Stock Value Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.67M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 113,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 332,340 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64M, up from 218,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 18.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 72,000 shares to 805,602 shares, valued at $55.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,854 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Donâ€™t Dump Those Alibaba Shares! The Best Is Yet to Come – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: It Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons Alibaba Stock Will Continue to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Three Big Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock Before the Trade War Ends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,227 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).