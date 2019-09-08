Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Visa (V); As Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Price Rose, Wallington Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 16,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 282,544 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.13M, up from 266,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 262,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, up from 255,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Limited Company Dc stated it has 1,328 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ssi Invest Management invested in 0.05% or 3,968 shares. Capital Limited Ca owns 47,430 shares. Regentatlantic Lc has 11,679 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited reported 1.00M shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP invested in 35,684 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited accumulated 2,234 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 0.89% or 86,820 shares. Martin Inv Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,425 shares. 1.61 million were reported by Farallon Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Comgest Global Invsts Sas reported 694,600 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Cantillon Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 4.52% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.72M shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 5,274 shares. Capital Intl Sarl has invested 1.85% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blume Cap Inc stated it has 0.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,849 shares to 76,854 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 92,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,628 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership reported 13,060 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cambridge reported 366,015 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 3.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chem Financial Bank invested in 0.14% or 23,209 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc invested in 0.21% or 120,796 shares. Strategic Financial, New York-based fund reported 96,353 shares. West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has invested 1.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). At Bank & Trust holds 0.17% or 26,035 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 28,007 shares. 94,424 are held by Asset Mgmt Inc. Iberiabank reported 0.88% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 442 shares. Bartlett And Company Ltd stated it has 2.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).