Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Las Vegas Sands (LVS); Quantum Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Photronics (PLAB)

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 131.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 615,384 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51 million, up from 266,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.90B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 2.93M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 147,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 483,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 336,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $604.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 62,491 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,786 shares to 253,403 shares, valued at $29.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 72,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,602 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,598 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,000 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Amer Century holds 0.07% or 1.18 million shares. 1,117 were accumulated by Kessler Investment Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation. New York-based Jane Street Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 249,063 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 39,521 shares stake. Fosun Intll Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 21,400 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Federated Pa reported 1.39 million shares. Utah Retirement owns 67,456 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.26% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Valley Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1,600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 61,828 shares to 89,776 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 23,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,068 shares, and cut its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 22,206 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 20,640 were reported by Captrust Financial Advsr. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 10,313 shares. 26,831 are held by Petrus Trust Lta. Ameritas Inc reported 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 757 were reported by Dorsey Wright & Assocs. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 31,055 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 3.98 million shares. Pacific Ridge Prtn invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Shell Asset Management reported 83,832 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 457,926 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Company holds 0.31% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Co reported 222,371 shares. Parkside Fincl National Bank & Trust reported 79 shares.