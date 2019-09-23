Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lowered Its United Rentals (URI) Stake as Share Value Declined; Sandhill Capital Partners Increased Fiserv (FISV) Position by $1.92 Million

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 21,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 368,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.58M, up from 347,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 6.64 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 89,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 284,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.68M, down from 374,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 2.23M shares traded or 58.34% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martin Currie Limited invested in 51,765 shares. Toscafund Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 23.2% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 186,284 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Invest Svcs Of America Inc reported 261,960 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 8,670 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Alps Advsrs reported 7,895 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 457,231 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Co owns 2,414 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 2,413 shares or 0.02% of the stock. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 181,065 shares or 1.29% of the stock. First Bancorp Of Newtown holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,280 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $788.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,392 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smithfield Tru Company owns 547 shares. Cornerstone holds 603 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Com holds 618 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rampart Management Comm Ltd Liability Co reported 12,113 shares. Impala Asset Management reported 1.39% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 3,000 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 119,645 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 12,386 shares. Blackrock reported 5.74 million shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 420 shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 0.02% stake. Glenview Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.5% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 32,450 are held by Korea Investment Corp.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.