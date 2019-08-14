Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $16.81 Million; As Firstenergy (FE) Shares Rose, Holder Electron Capital Partners Lowered by $9.28 Million Its Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 37.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 68,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 112,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63 million, down from 180,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $9.88 during the last trading session, reaching $252.31. About 1.66M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47 million, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 3.06 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – COMPANY SEEKS POLICY SOLUTIONS AS ALTERNATIVE TO DEACTIVATION; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Net $1.2B; 27/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – 908-MEGAWATT PLANT IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT ABOUT 20 PERCENT POWER; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS CONTRACTS JEOPARDIZE ABILITY TO REORGANIZE; 05/04/2018 – 8POINT3 ENERGY SAYS IF MARYLAND SOLAR PPA IS TERMINATED, CO EXPECTS DECREASE IN FUTURE REVENUES BEGINNING ON JAN 1, 2020 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS EACH STATE REGULATOR TO ADDRESS TAX SAVINGS; 16/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs Following Severe Thunderstorms; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED LINE CREWS AND OTHER PERSONNEL CONTINUE TO MAKE REPAIRS FOLLOWING SEVERE WINTER STORM

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,002 shares to 282,544 shares, valued at $44.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 137,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12M for 274.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miura Glob Management owns 150,000 shares or 6.33% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 3,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Comm Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 127,145 shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor has 4,144 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 930 shares. Scotia Capital has 6,319 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc, New York-based fund reported 171,175 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Mngmt has invested 0.76% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Assetmark accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.79% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 509,197 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Lc.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019, Nypost.com published: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares to 962,905 shares, valued at $56.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Causeway Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1.32% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 3.15M shares. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated owns 205,155 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 3,800 shares. 25,798 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. 60,000 are owned by Bp Pcl. City stated it has 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cetera Advisor Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Affinity Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,333 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.12% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 411,816 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1.87M were accumulated by Principal Fincl Group Incorporated. Burney invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moreover, Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has 0.05% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Fosun Int holds 24,000 shares.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.43 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Electric Security Plan ESPâ€‘IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jersey Central Power & Light Supports Annual National Night Out Events in 10 New Jersey Communities – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.