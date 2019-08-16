Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $9.80 Million; Shares Rose; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Maintains Holding in Citigroup (C)

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 83,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 253,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.89 million, down from 337,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $135.82. About 10.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 84.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 330,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 723,812 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.04M, up from 392,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 6.70 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 1.55% or 229,795 shares in its portfolio. Violich Capital Mgmt holds 225,382 shares. Weatherstone Cap reported 4,449 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 14,523 were reported by Amg Trust Natl Bank. Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 3.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 41.42 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Artemis Investment Management Llp reported 1.58M shares stake. 180,481 are held by Godsey Gibb. Veritable LP has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Interactive Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alta Cap Management Ltd Company reported 32,808 shares stake. Finemark Commercial Bank & invested in 266,623 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.16% or 6,414 shares. Moreover, Jensen Mgmt Inc has 6.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.32M shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 349,354 shares to 392,354 shares, valued at $46.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 10,804 shares to 31,815 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Co (NYSE:BSX) by 78,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt (NYSE:FRT).